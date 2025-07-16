Trump slams 'Epstein Hoax,' blasts former supporters for buying client list 'lies'

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump criticized "PAST supporters" for their concentration on what he termed the "Jeffrey Epstein Hoax." This comes amidst continued examination of his administration's management of evidence in the infamous Epstein case.

Trump appealed to his supporters to move past the controversy, despite many of them doubting his administration's conclusion that the disgraced financier was neither murdered nor maintained a "client list."

Last week, the Justice Department and FBI released a memo concluding that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein didn’t have a “client list” and that his 2019 death in jail was a suicide, aiming to quell theories to the contrary.

Democrats have tried to capitalize on the chaos, having tabled two failed votes on the Epstein files in recent days.

On Monday, House Republicans rejected a Democratic amendment to cryptocurrency legislation that would have released the Epstein files, sparking bipartisan anger at the DOJ.

The measure would have compelled Attorney General Pam Bondi to publish all Epstein-related documents online within 30 days, a key demand from Trump supporters seeking transparency.

"The question with Epstein is: Whose side are you on?" Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), author of the Epstein measure, told Axios ahead of the vote.

"Are you with the rich and powerful, or … the people?" he asked, vowing to reintroduce the amendment repeatedly. Another failed vote took place Monday on a five-page resolution demanding their release.

On Wednesday, Trump suggested that House Democrats have scammed his “PAST supporters,” who he says have “bought” into it "hook, line, and sinker."

Trump defended Attorney General Bondi, stating: “LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT!” This followed MAGA criticism of her handling of the issue.

The president dismissed Epstein, calling it a "waste" of time, while Bondi clarified her February remarks referred to the case file, not a "client list," despite previously stating she was reviewing an Epstein "client list" on her desk.

Trump, growing impatient over the ordeal, says the "Jeffrey Epstein Hoax" is all people want to discuss, due to "strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems."

"Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats' work," he said, referring to past supporters. “… I don't want their support anymore!"

The administration is looking for ways to lessen the negative consequences of the case, even as some Republicans, like House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), have advocated for transparency.

President Trump, who says he didn’t understand the public’s fixation on the Epstein files, faces continued fallout.

Key administration figures—VP J.D. Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel, and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino—previously promoted governmental cover-up allegations, with reports of Bongino's White House outburst on the matter.

Ahead of the 2024 election, he vowed to disclose more files on the matter, but the initial release disappointed, as flight logs and Ghislaine Maxwell's redacted address book were already public. Maxwell, an Epstein associate said to be his wing-woman, is currently serving 20 years for child sex trafficking.

“The MAGA constituents want to know what’s in these files, Democratic constituents want to know what’s in these files,” said Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas). “People want to know what the truth is.”