Trump, Trudeau and the state of free speech: Ezra Levant joins the Hearts of Oak podcast

Free speech, politics in Canada and the dynamic between Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump were the topics of conversation when Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant joined Peter Mcilvenna and the Hearts of Oak podcast.

Over the course of nearly 60 minutes, the pair went in-depth about the ongoing trade tensions between Canada and the United States and how the strained relationship between the country's leaders is influencing this.

“The U.S. and Canada have had various free trade agreements almost for 40 years now,” Ezra said. “In fact, Donald Trump renegotiated the US-Mexico-Canada agreement, so he can't really complain about it.”

Trump's talk of a trade deficit with Canada was heavily based on one thing — oil, an issue Ezra addressed in his new book, Deal of the Century.

The U.S. could “displace all of that Saudi conflict oil” with ethically produced Canadian oil.

Watch Ezra and Peter's full conversation from the Hearts of Oak podcast in the player above.

