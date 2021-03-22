Trump will return to social media on his own platform in a few months, spokesman says

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Former President Donald Trump intends to return to social media, not through the popular avenues of Facebook and Twitter, but through his own platform which is currently in development, a spokesman suggested over the weekend.

On Sunday, Jason Miller, an advisor and spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told Fox News that Trump will be back in “about two or three months.” He stated that Trump’s return would be through his own platform and it is expected to attract “tens of millions” of users. It will “completely redefine the game,” he said.

"This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media," Miller said. "It's going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what President Trump does, but it will be his own platform."

Miller said that Trump has been approached by numerous companies and is presently in talks about the development of the new platform.

"This new platform is going to be big," Miller stated. "Everyone wants him and he's going to bring millions and millions — tens of millions — to this platform."

The surprise announcement comes after Trump was unceremoniously removed from Twitter, Facebook and other social media networks over supposed fears that his rhetoric could incite violence following the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Miller said that despite his absence from social media, Trump will continue to endorse Republican candidates for office and that more announcements are expected to come.