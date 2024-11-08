Trump wins: will mass deportations follow, and will it affect Canada? Barbara Kay weighs in

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Donald Trump won Tuesday's U.S. presidential election after running in part on a plan to rollout mass deportations of illegal immigrants in the country. This decision, however, could have consequences for Canada as those fleeing deportation could look to flee north of the border.

“President-elect Trump has said that migration was a key priority for him,” Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly responded when asked by CBC about this possibility. “And so therefore, we are ready.”

National Post columnist Barbara Kay joined Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss Joly's comments and whether she believed Trump will actually carry out millions of deportations.

“The one thing (Joly) could not possibly do would be to say something that would stir up fear of people rushing the border,” Barbara told Ezra. “She couldn't possibly say that, so she had to deflect. And I think that was a tough position to be put in, because (the Liberals) probably don't have a plan yet.”

When it comes to Trump's claims about mass deportations, however, Barbara was more skeptical.

“Do you think he really means that?” she asked about Trump's plan, referring back to his book, The Art of the Deal. “Or is that his opening gambit, and then he'll negotiate down?”

She continued:

I don't think he's going to deport million. Maybe a million in the end, over time. I think it will be done in a way that doesn't have people screaming 'look they're putting people in concentration camps.' I don't think he would want to set off that kind of a chain reaction. So, he says a lot of things that if he followed through on them exactly as he says them could be pretty scary propositions. I just don't believe that it's going to be millions, I think it's going to be less, and I think it won't be all at once. They're not going to be rounded up on the same day and put on 5,000 buses or anything like that. I think knowing Trump as we do, and we know him very well by now, I think we should take it with a grain of salt when he makes these pronouncements. He's making a point.