'Try to move to America!' Alex Clark gives her take on the 'crazy freedom fight' in Canada

Rebel News was present at the Young Women's Leadership Summit 2022, an event hosted by Turning Point USA in Dallas, Texas that aims to promote women leadership and conservative values.

During this three-day event, we managed to interview many high-profile speakers. One of the speakers we talked to is Alex Clark, contributor for Turning Point USA and host of the conservative pop culture daily show POPlitics.

Clark expressed excitement over not only conservative women from all 50 U.S. states attending the event to be represented, but also women from outside the country coming to the event. “You have all 50 states being represented, even international conservative women came, that told me they were from Sweden and came all the way here and that they just love America and wanted to come.” Clark told Rebel News.

She also expressed concern for Canadian women who were dealing with the political actions from Trudeau and the Canadian Parliament. “You guys have had a crazy freedom fight... but you guys have another really big fight ahead of you with everything going on in your country.” Clark told Rebel News.

Turning Point USA will also be hosting SAS, also known as the Student Action Summit, in Tampa, Florida in July of this year.

