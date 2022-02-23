Tucker Carlson blasts Trudeau for standing 'against authoritarianism' while crushing dissent in Canada

AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked Justin Trudeau on Tuesday night following the Canadian prime minister’s speech, in which he took a “stand against authoritarianism” by denouncing Russia.

Carlson highlighted how Trudeau’s remarks were marred by hypocrisy, given his own stance against the peaceful “Freedom Convoy” protesters whom the police in Ottawa arrested over the weekend.

As detailed by Rebel News, several protesters were wounded by police, including Candice Sero, an aboriginal Mohawk who was trampled by police horses. Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was also attacked by Ottawa police while covering the events.

“Just a day after declaring himself King of Canada, Justin Trudeau announced that he is going to sanction Russia in the name of 'protecting democracy' in Ukraine, which is not a democracy,” Tucker Carlson said. “Joe Biden has also announced sanctions to save democracy.”

“What is going on here? Can anyone speak in an honest declarative sentence?” the Fox News host asked.

“So if you’re wondering why so many western leaders are vilifying their own populations, the people they’re supposed to represent. This is why. Find an enemy, create a crisis, stay in power forever. It’s the oldest recipe for tyranny there is. If we don’t recognize it in our own age it’s because nothing like this was supposed to happen in a democracy.”

“But it is happening, most clearly in Canada. Last week Justin Trudeau used a peaceful truckers’ strike to declare martial law. Trudeau seized control of the police, he shut down opposition media coverage. He declared himself the final arbiter of all financial transactions in the nation of Canada. These are dictatorial powers, but they were necessary, Trudeau explained, because this was an ‘emergency.’”

“White supremacists and other sedition-minded forces backed by foreign saboteurs — sound familiar? — threatened the very existence of Canada. The truckers were effectively an invading army. Well, over the weekend, Trudeau defeated that invading army — they were unarmed, he is not. Trudeau cleared that truckers’ strike by force. Yet his emergency powers remain.”

“Today, Justin Trudeau explained that he will remain in full control of Canada indefinitely, and that’s essential, he said, to ‘keep Canada safe.’”

On Tuesday, Trudeau announced a first round of sanctions against Russia in response to the country’s recognition of the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent from Ukraine.

“Canada and our allies will defend democracy. We are taking these actions today, to stand against authoritarianism,” Trudeau stated.

Late Wednesday afternoon, after it appeared that the senate may block the passage of the Act, Trudeau announced he was revoking the emergency measures.