Tucker Carlson calls out NBC/MSNBC hosts who accuse free speech defenders as 'racists'

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson aimed his sights at talking heads on NBC and MSNBC who argue that anyone who wants to defend free speech is actually a racist.

During his prime time show on Wednesday, Carlson played clips of MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and NBC’s Chuck Todd, who both claimed that “white supremacy” is being enabled by those who advocate for free speech.

Carlson asked viewers to listen to the words coming out of the host's mouths, pointing out that believing in free speech makes you a white supremacist, especially if you disagree with what Todd or Wallace are saying.

“Did you hear that? Free speech is white supremacy, says Chuck Todd,” said Carlson. “It’s white supremacy, free speech. Talking out of turn, reading your own script rather than the one that Chuck Todd provides you is white supremacy. That means if you’re upset about food shortages or blackouts, you’re a racist. Racist, racist, racist.”

Carlson pointed out that liberal influencers continue to ignore massive social upheaval and the economic problems that undergird the destruction of the United States. Instead, he said that the anchors pushed the notion that racism is what's truly responsible for everything wrong in America.

“Oh, you don’t like crime? You don’t like litter? You don’t like inflation? You’re against public urination in New York City? You know what you are, you’re a bigot, pal! Stop complaining.”

“The problem is definitely not that we’re running out of energy to power civilization, that’s not a big deal at all,” Carlson said, adding “And that’s why you probably didn’t read about the fact that the interior department just announced it is closing millions of acres to domestic energy production. Sorry, gone.”

“So, if you can’t keep the lights on or go to the dentist or if you’re one of the very few people… who’s noticed that honey prices have doubled since December, why is that happening? Shut up, racist,” Carlson concluded.

