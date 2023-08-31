Tucker Carlson claims media ignored allegations of Obama's pre-campaign drug use and homosexual relations

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

While talking about what he perceives as the media's left-leaning bias, Tucker Carlson pointed out that an individual closely linked to Barack Obama has alleged that he used crack cocaine and engaged in homosexual relations with the former President before his 2008 campaign. However, the media did not cover the story.

Speaking on Adam Carolla’s podcast, Carlson stated that “A guy came forward, Larry Sinclair, and said ‘I’ll sign an affidavit’ and he did, ‘I’ll do a lie detector’ and he did.”

Carlson added that Sinclair claimed he "smoked crack with Barack Obama and had sex with him," adding, "Well, that was obviously true."

“I talked to Larry Sinclair about it. Definitely, it happened,” Carlson continued, adding that Sinclair “has a record of deception but this story if you listen to it in detail, is clearly true.”

Carlson remained silent about the claims after “the Obama campaign said anyone who reports on this gets no access to the Obama campaign.”

“It’s not going to change the world that Barack Obama likes dudes, I think this was well-known,” Carlson further asserted, adding that Obama himself acknowledged his own gay impulses in a past letter to a former girlfriend.

WATCH: