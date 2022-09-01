Tucker Carlson draws attention to hysterectomies being performed on minors in U.S. hospitals in the name of 'gender-affirmation'

'In recent weeks, we’ve learned a lot about what is actually happening inside children’s hospitals around the country,' Carlson said on Wednesday. 'Most people trust children’s hospitals implicitly. They just didn’t know the details but thanks to the internet we now do.' 

AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
Fox News host Tucker Carlson is drawing attention to hospitals around the United States, which are performing “gender-affirming” surgeries on children, reporting that despite denials from hospital staff, scientific journals confirm that surgeries as drastic as hysterectomies are being performed on teenagers. 

“In recent weeks, we’ve learned a lot about what is actually happening inside children’s hospitals around the country,” Carlson said on Wednesday. “Most people trust children’s hospitals implicitly. They just didn’t know the details but thanks to the internet we now do.” 

“It turns out some of these hospitals are performing horrifying experiments on children: elective hysterectomies on minors, physical and chemical castration, things you think would be crimes but that apparently aren’t and that are going on in children’s hospitals in the United States,” he continued. 

“The journalist Chris Rufo has just broken a story about the children’s hospital in Chicago and local school administrators promoting ‘kink, bdsm and trans-friendly sex toys for kids,'” Carlson said, highlighting the efforts of investigative journalist and writer Christopher Rufo in uncovering instances of radical gender theory in hospitals. 

As highlighted by writer Colin Wright, children are having “gender-affirming” hysterectomies performed on them in hospitals. 

Wright cited a document from the Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, which published a chart review of male-to-female persons aged 16-43 who underwent hysterectomy by a single surgeon at the community hospital between the years 2012-2016. The numbers have increased in recent years with the rise in the transgender trend.

