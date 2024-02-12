Tucker Carlson pressures Putin over American journalist jailed in Russia

Last week, Tucker Carlson made international headlines after releasing his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two hour conversation touched on a number of topics, one of which surrounded an American journalist detained in Russia, Evan Gershkovich.

Gershkovich, who lived in Russia and was covering the war in Ukraine for the Wall Street Journal, was detained by Russian authorities on charges of espionage.

Western analysts have speculated the journalist's arrest was a move concocted by Russia as a way to gain leverage in a future prisoner exchange.

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, host Ezra Levant gave his reaction to Carlson's lengthy interview with the Russian leader.

Responding to Carlson's question about the jailed reporter's potential release, Putin said Russia has offered "many gestures of good will out of decency," but that Ukraine and the West have not reciprocated in a "similar manner."

Putin added that discussions are still ongoing between both sides' special services, noting that "we are willing to solve it," and telling the former Fox News host he believes "an agreement can be reached."

Gershkovich's release in the coming days, Levant said, would not surprise him.

"I think Putin just didn't want to do this in a live interview. I don't think he makes decisions that way, I don't think he respects or fears journalists enough to be commanded by them to do anything like that," he said.

WATCH: @EzraLevant discussed @TuckerCarlson's controversial interview with Vladimir Putin. Among the Russian president's comments which stood out were his views on the war with Ukraine and his view that Russia has not achieved its aims.https://t.co/514hySbaQX — Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) February 12, 2024

"But I think he actually will release this journalist for his own credit, but also to help Tucker Carlson, who's given Putin an enormously large audience."

In late January, Gershkovich's detention was extended by another two months while he awaits trial. If convicted on espionage charges, he could face 20 years in prison.