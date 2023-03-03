Tucker Carlson slams ‘professional Christians’ for silence over arrest of pastor who protested drag queen event

🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has voiced his opinion on the recent arrest of a Canadian pastor who protested against a drag queen event for children, becoming one of the only voices in the mainstream to raise the issue.

Pastor Derek Reimer of Mission 7 Ministries was arrested after he disrupted a drag queen story hour at a Calgary public library on Saturday. He was pushed to the ground by attendees as he proclaimed that “Jesus Christ is Lord” and quoted biblical passages about homosexuality.

SHOCKING: Derek Reimer was charged with mischief and disturbing the peace after being physically thrown out of a drag queen story time event at a public library this past weekend.https://t.co/rVIOSEQRaW — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 1, 2023

Carlson noted that the administration of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has actively opposed Christian and conservative movements in recent years.

“On some level, all governments hate religious people, because it’s competition. And revolutionary governments, totalitarian governments, go after religious people first,” he stated. “That is the measure of a free country in the end: are you allowed to believe that there’s an authority higher than the people in charge of your government?”

Reimer said in an interview with LifeSiteNews that he felt compelled to take a stand in the name of Jesus against the homosexual and drag queen agenda, and to rebuke and expose it.

Carlson showcased footage of police arriving at Reimer's home and arresting him for mischief and causing a disturbance.

Pastor Derek Reimer was arrested and charged with mischief earlier today. Reimer was kicked out of a public library for protesting an all-ages drag event in Calgary this past weekend.



MORE: https://t.co/oT5mAO0Uet pic.twitter.com/EFd5paUQY2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 1, 2023

“Canada has now become an atheist totalitarian state with amazing speed,” Carlson said. “In Canada, it’s now a crime to object to sexualized drag shows for children.”

Reimer's arrest is just one of a series of ongoing actions taken by the Trudeau administration against religious dissenters.

Pastor Tim Stephens of Fairview Baptist Church in Alberta garnered international attention as videos of police officers detaining him in front of his sobbing children and using helicopters to discover where his church had been secretly meeting circulated online. Stephens spent three weeks in jail and was served six provincial tickets for his alleged breach of public health orders, all of which were eventually dropped or cleared.

During the segment, Carlson criticized “professional Christians” who have remained silent on governmental overreach and widespread disregard for biblical sexual ethics.

“Where is David French, Beth Moore, Tim Keller, and all these people who are defending Christianity as actual Christians are being arrested for being Christians? Not a word,” said Carlson.

Carlson also referenced efforts from the Biden administration to encourage mask-wearing and receiving the COVID vaccine, which professed theological conservatives, including French and Keller, have supported.

Rebel News can report that at least one officer says Reimer has been released from the Spy Hill remand centre where he was being held, although the jail has not confirmed that statement officially.