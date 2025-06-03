Tug-of-war over Israeli flag in downtown Toronto as police nowhere to be found

A tug-of-war over an Israeli flag broke out in downtown Toronto at one of the city's busiest intersections. Footage of the scuffle was posted to social media by independent journalist Caryma Sa'd.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie wondered why these types of incidents keep happening in Canada — and why police were nowhere to be found.

“I see at least three crimes there: assault, theft, vandalism. And yet, you're telling me there were no police officers at the busiest intersection in Toronto, right in front of the Eaton Centre,” David said in response to the footage.

“If anybody did that to a Palestinian flag, you are in the paddy wagon with handcuffs on,” he said, calling it a “despicable” act of “two-tier law enforcement.”

Islamists are “protected” in Canada due to fears of being labelled racist or Islamophobic, Alexa said. “And now, we are seeing that you cannot criticize them, you cannot speak against them” despite against Christians or Jews.

“Nobody can criticize them or point out what they are doing,” she added.