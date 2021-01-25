Tulsi Gabbard calls on Biden to denounce rhetoric she says labels Republicans “potential domestic terrorists”

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has called upon President Joe Biden to denounce the divisive rhetoric by the likes of former CIA Director John Brennan and Rep. Adam Schiff, who have targeted “half the country as potential domestic terrorists,” according to Gabbard.

"Your leadership is needed now to denounce those like John Brennan & Rep Schiff who are advocating for targeting half the country as potential domestic terrorists. Truly unite the American people around our Constitution & the rights that are endowed to us by our Creator," wrote Gabbard on Twitter.

In her post, Gabbard linked a Fox News interview in which she denounced proposed security measures to combat domestic terrorism.

"This is an issue that all Democrats, Republicans, independents, Libertarians should be extremely concerned about, especially since we don't have to guess about where this goes or how this ends," said Gabbard.

.@joebiden Your leadership is needed now to denounce those like John Brennan & Rep Schiff who are advocating for targeting half the country as potential domestic terrorists. Truly unite the American people around our Constitution & the rights that are endowed to us by our Creator pic.twitter.com/OpemBm4biS — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 24, 2021

In the interview, Gabbard blasted Brennan for claiming that “even libertarians" belonged on the list of "potential extremists.” She also slammed him for including "evangelical Christians.”

"Is it somebody who's pro-life?" Gabbard asked. "Where do you take this? You start looking at okay, obviously, has to be a white person. Obviously likely male. Maybe has an American flag outside their house. Or maybe attended a Trump rally."

"Once you start walking along this path, you see where it leads, to a very dangerous undermining of our civil liberties, our freedoms in our Constitution, and a targeting, and a targeting of almost half the country."

In recent days, Gabbard has spoken out against the Biden administration for not making good on the newly inaugurated president’s promise to unite the country.

Biden campaigned on a message of unity, vowing to heal divisions between conservatives and democrats. However, his actions over the past week, including terminating the Keystone XL pipeline and costing thousands of jobs in doing so, have been criticized for widening the political rift between middle America and its environmentally-concerned coastal urbanites.