Tulsi slams Biden's promise to pick black woman for Supreme Court: ‘Identity politics is destroying our country’

Former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is taking aim at President Joe Biden and his administration for partaking in identity politics.

Following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer from the Supreme Court, Biden now has the opportunity to nominate a new justice to fill Breyer’s position on the bench.

Ahead of his election as president, Biden promised to select a black woman to fill the role if given the opportunity — a point he has since reiterated following Breyer’s retirement, the New York Times reported.

Citing Kamala Harris’ failure to uphold her duties as vice president, and Biden’s decision to choose Harris as his running mate on the basis of her gender and ethnicity, Gabbard slammed Biden’s identity politics and warned that race-obsessed politics is “destroying our country.”

Posting on Twitter, the former representative from Hawaii stated, “He should not be choosing a Supreme Court justice based on the color of their skin or sex, but rather on their qualifications [and] commitment to uphold our Constitution & the freedoms guaranteed to all Americans in that document which is the foundation of our nation.”

Biden chose Harris as his VP because of the color of her skin and sex—not qualification. She's been a disaster. Now he promises to choose Supreme Court nominee on the same criteria. Identity politics is destroying our country. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 31, 2022

Gabbard continued her remarks on Twitter by blasting Harris, whom she says Biden picked for the “color of her skin and sex–not qualification.”

“She's been a disaster,” Gabbard continued. “Now he promises to choose Supreme Court nominee on the same criteria. Identity politics is destroying our country.”

During the 2020 Democratic primaries, Gabbard warned that Harris had a “deeply concerning” record on criminal justice issues, which she brought to light during the debate.

Reminder that Tulsi destroyed VP Harris on the debate stage during the primaries





Much like President Biden, Harris’ approval rating has dipped below 30% due to her failure to manage the surge of illegal immigrants on the U.S. southern border — the single task she was given as VP to handle.

Although Gabbard had harsh words for Harris, some pundits are genuinely considering the vice president as a potential nominee for the Supreme Court due to her history as a prosecutor and apparent knowledge of the law.

They argue that Harris would better serve the administration as being a member of the Supreme Court rather than being a heartbeat away from the presidency, and potentially allow Hillary Clinton to become the VP.