Turkey has put a third opposition television channel under state control in 13 months.

Police raided the Istanbul offices of Sözcü TV early on Tuesday, November 17, on the orders of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. The channel was briefly taken off the air, and a trustee was appointed to run Sözcü TV and its website.

The trustee is the state's Savings Deposit Insurance Fund, known by its Turkish initials TMSF. It was appointed by an Istanbul criminal judgeship of peace to manage Mega Ajans, the company behind the channel. Journalist Hakan Hastaoğlu was reportedly assigned to run the channel on the fund's behalf.

The prosecutor's office said it had a "strong suspicion" that the group's owner, Burak Akbay, ran companies on behalf of FETÖ, the government's name for the movement of the late cleric Fethullah Gülen, which it blames for the failed 2016 coup.

But the allegations aren't new. Akbay and others were convicted in 2019 on similar claims. Turkey's top appeals court, the Court of Cassation, overturned those convictions in November 2024, and the defendants were acquitted at a retrial in March 2025, according to Bianet. The group's lawyer, Ersan Barkın, questioned how the same file could be used again.

Detention orders named four people:

Funda Tuncer Sıdalı, chair of Sözcü TV's board

Mustafa Asım Akgül, the group's former general manager

Yonca Yücekaleli, a former finance manager

İsmail Öz, a former company official

The Sözcü newspaper, which is not under the trustee, ran the front page "We have fallen victim to the fund" the next morning. Sözcü journalists have been prosecuted over their reporting on a separate investment fund scandal.

Sözcü TV is the latest in a string of seizures. Pro-opposition Halk TV was taken over by a trustee on October 14, and TELE1 in October 2025.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said Turkey "must stop its relentless suppression of independent media outlets." Its Turkey representative, Özgür Öğret, said authorities "should reverse the trustee appointments at Sözcü TV, Halk TV, and TELE1."

A case that already ended in acquittal is now the reason the state runs the newsroom.