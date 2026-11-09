Turkish prosecutors seek 11 to 19 years for journalists who covered fund scandal

Turkish prosecutors are seeking between about 11 and 19 years in prison for four journalists who reported on an investment-fund scandal reaching into the governing Justice and Development Party (AKP). Three of the four are in jail.

The UN climate conference, COP 31, opened November 9 in Antalya, Turkey.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office indicted Şaban Sevinç, editor-in-chief of the online outlet Bizim TV, and Mustafa Balcı, an editor at the Sözcü news website, for publicly insulting a public official, making false accusations and disseminating misleading information.

Turkish Minute reports the prosecution seeks up to 19 years for Sevinç, who faces enhanced penalties as a repeat offender, and close to 11 years for Balcı; bianet reports 18 years and 11 months for one and 10 years and 10 months for the other, without saying which.

Both have been in pretrial detention since October 9. A court accepted the indictment, kept them in custody and set a first hearing for November 27.

The indictment concerns posts and reporting about AKP spokesman Ömer Çelik, including a photograph Balcı shared of Çelik with Osman Arıkan Nacar, a suspect in the fund investigation, at a concert in Bodrum on August 22. Balcı says the photograph had already been published; Sevinç says he presented the claims as allegations.

Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Turkey in October, and Ezra Levant looked at the trip and Turkey’s record on jailing journalists.

A separate indictment names İsmail Saymaz and Murat Ağırel over a Sözcü TV broadcast on October 7 about Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, who filed a criminal complaint.

The agency İHA, carried by TGRT Haber, reports the prosecution seeks up to 14 years and 10 months for each on charges of insulting a public official, slander, disseminating misleading information and unlawfully obtaining or disclosing personal data, the last concerning Bolat’s investment account.

Prosecutors say the claims lacked concrete documents; Ağırel says he presented them as allegations, Saymaz that he only asked questions, and Bolat that the money was savings from before he became minister. No court or hearing date has been reported.

Saymaz is under house arrest. Ağırel was jailed on October 19 in a separate investigation involving relatives of opposition politician Mustafa Sarıgül; the reports do not say what he is alleged to have done in it.

“The first fund scandal case was brought against us,” Saymaz responded on X, in Turkish Minute’s translation.

Turkey’s disinformation law, introduced in 2022, carries one to three years in prison on its own, Turkish Minute reports.