EXCLUSIVE: Parents of FINAL hostage meet Bondi survivors at terror attack site

Standing at the site of the massacre at Bondi Beach, I spoke with the parents of hostage victim Ran Gvili, who was the final hostage from the 7 October Hamas attacks to be laid to rest after 843 days in Gaza.

Itzik and Talik Gvili were visiting Sydney to offer comfort to the families of those killed when two gunmen attacked people celebrating Hanukkah, leaving 15 people dead. Their son Ran was taken hostage during the 7 October attack in Israel and later died in captivity.

The couple told me they wanted to strengthen the community and encourage Jewish people to stand proud in the face of terror.

“Be strong and be proud to be Jewish. Don’t be afraid of terrorists,” Mrs Gvili said. “If we are frightened, they will do it again. Look them in the eyes and say: no more.”

The Gvili family said their visit was about supporting victims’ relatives and sharing the grief that follows violent attacks.

“We came to give them strength. They should be proud of their husband, their brother and proud of what they stood for,” Mr Gvili said.

The parents spoke emotionally about their son, describing him as a hero who ran into danger to save others during the 7 October attacks in Israel.

“He is like the rabbi who runs toward the fire instead of away from it to save lives. My son is a big hero ... he didn’t scare. And this is what they have to do, don't have to be scared of them.”

Their visit came as survivors of the Bondi Beach attack recounted the chaos that unfolded when the shooting began during a holiday gathering.

One survivor said the event felt like a peaceful day at the beach, suddenly turning into a war zone.

He described hearing what was initially thought to be fireworks before realising the sounds were gunshots.

“I was here with my kids. Then all hell broke loose right where we were standing,” the survivor said.

He was shot in the chest and suffered serious injuries, including broken ribs and collapsed lungs. Doctors told him the bullet passed close to his heart, and another millimetre would have been fatal.

He said returning to the site was deeply emotional.

“I was looking for my son. I was running, dropping, tripping, turning around. The shots didn’t stop for about 12 minutes. It was torture,” another woman said.

The Gvili family said the attack showed how violence could strike anywhere.

They urged Australian authorities to remain vigilant. Despite the grief, they said they remain proud of their Jewish identity, believing their son’s legacy is one of courage and service.