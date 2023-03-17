Twitter Files: US government-funded organizations pushed censorship of COVID-19 'malinformation' in collaboration with Big Tech

Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands

The US government has allegedly been working with major tech companies and other third parties to censor COVID-19 information online, according to journalist Matt Taibbi, who published the latest batch of Twitter Files on Friday.

The files reportedly unveil the Virality Project, a cooperative effort between federal agencies, state-funded non-governmental organizations, and Stanford University aimed at monitoring and combating COVID-19 disinformation — including “malinformation,” which can described as factually true information that could be seen to promote vaccine hesitancy or opposition to lockdowns and other COVID mandates.

According to Taibbi, the project was initiated in February 2021, soon after President Joe Biden took office. He claims that the Virality Project had been scrutinizing COVID-19-related content on a large scale for Twitter, Google, Medium, and TikTok. While the initiative did initially target disinformation, Taibbi alleges it also vetted legitimate information and political opinions.

Taibbi explained that from July 2020, the criteria for identifying disinformation involved assessing whether the information was "demonstrably false" or an "assertion of fact."

However, true stories that could "fuel hesitancy" were also categorized as misinformation. He cited an email from the Virality Project sent to Twitter that labeled information about vaccine side effects or countries banning specific vaccines as misinformation.

10.THE BEGINNING: On February 5, 2021, just after Joe Biden took office, Stanford wrote to Twitter to discuss the Virality Project. By the 17th, Twitter agreed to join and got its first weekly report on “anti-vax disinformation,” which contained numerous true stories. pic.twitter.com/QbJuQ4mROH — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 17, 2023

In April 2022, the Virality Project recommended that the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) establish a center focused on misinformation and disinformation. The Disinformation Governance Board was created the following day, but was later disbanded due to criticism.

A similar agency would eventually be reformed in late 2022 called the Foreign Malign Influence Center, operating under the Director of National Intelligence, which essentially performs the same functions as the disbanded Disinformation Governance Board.

1. #DisinfoGate PART 2



FOREIGN MALIGN INFLUENCE CENTER#FMIC quietly opened it’s doors in Sept 2022



It’s mission is identical to DHS Disinformation Governance Board



FMIC mission is to counter “malign influence” that seeks to influence public opinion & behavior@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/9JSapMdGAW — Name Redacted (@NameRedacted247) February 23, 2023

Taibbi also revealed that the Office of the Surgeon General and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were involved in the Virality Project. He referred to the network of tech companies, government agencies, and private organizations involved in vetting social media information as the "Censorship-Industrial Complex."

The Twitter files indicate that the US government has been collaborating with Twitter to control information, as posts containing alleged misinformation on topics such as the origins of COVID-19 or the Hunter Biden laptop scandal were flagged by the network.