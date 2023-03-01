Twitter implements new policy to crack down on violent speech and threats on the platform

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

Twitter has announced a new policy to address the issue of threats and violence on its platform. The company declared on Tuesday its zero-tolerance policy for these types of offenses, launching its Violent Speech Policy, which prohibits violent threats, incitement of violence, glorification of violence, and wishes of harm.

Twitter stated that in most cases, it will suspend accounts violating the policy, and for less severe violations, users will have to delete the content before regaining access to their accounts.

The new policy explicitly states that users cannot threaten to inflict physical harm on others or harm essential infrastructure, including civilian homes and shelters, suggesting that Antifa militants may be heavily impacted by the new rules.

Twitter has a zero-tolerance approach towards Violent Speech, and in most cases, we will suspend any account violating this policy. For less severe violations, we may require you to delete the content before you can access your account again. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 28, 2023

Additionally, users cannot express a desire for harm, such as hoping for others to die or suffer from illnesses or tragic incidents. The policy also prohibits inciting or encouraging others to commit acts of violence or harm, including indirectly inciting violence with coded language, such as "dog whistles."

“You may not incite, promote, or encourage others to commit acts of violence or harm, which includes (but is not limited to) encouraging others to hurt themselves or inciting others to commit atrocity crimes including crimes against humanity, war crimes or genocide,” the policy stated. “This also includes using coded language (often referred to as ‘dog whistles’) to indirectly incite violence.”

Furthermore, the policy disallows the glorification, praise, and celebration of violent acts and perpetrators who commit crimes. The company made it clear that it believes in free speech, but it will only allow expressions of violent speech when there is no clear abusive or violent context.

Examples of hyperbolic and consensual speech between friends, or discussions of video games and sporting events, would be acceptable. Twitter also permits certain cases of figures of speech, satire, or artistic expression when the context expresses a viewpoint, not instigating violence or harm.

“We make sure to evaluate and understand the context behind the conversation before taking action,” the policy stated.

If users violate the policy, they will be temporarily locked out of their accounts, and the content removed before they can tweet again in less severe cases. In most cases, users violating the policy will face permanent suspension.

The announcement follows a period of scrutiny for Twitter, who has faced criticism in the past for not doing enough to combat violent content and threatening language on its platform. By implementing this policy, the company aims to create a safer online community, where users can express their opinions freely without fear of violence and harm.