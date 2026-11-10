Two China-based firms got $121,460 in Global Affairs contracts tied to Marc Miller's trade mission

Two China-based companies won Global Affairs Canada contracts worth a combined $121,460 tied to Culture Minister Marc Miller's October trade mission to China, records reviewed by Rebel News show. One covers the mission's video-game stream and the other a performing arts market study.

The contracts appear in the department's disclosure of contracts over $10,000 on the federal open government portal.

The first, worth about $80,600, went to a vendor listed as "Winter Games Network Technology" and China as the country. It runs from September 11 to November 30 and was awarded competitively, with four bids.

A comment on the record reads "Creative Industries Trade Mission to China 2026 – Interactive and Digital Media (IDM)/Video Games." Nothing in it describes the work.

The second contract, worth about $40,800, went to "Hermark Culture Communication Co.," also listed in China. Dated September 14, it drew five bids, and its comment describes a "Performing Arts Market Study" for the same trade mission.

Canadian Heritage advertised the mission for October 11 to 15 in Shanghai and Shenzhen, open to up to 40 companies in video games, immersive media and performing arts. Miller's department said he first announced the plan after a three-day visit to Beijing and Shanghai in May.

Afterward, the department said 36 Canadian companies and organizations held more than 370 business meetings in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Suzhou, and that seven commercial agreements worth more than $4.2 million were signed. The release names no contractor.

Rebel News has reported on other Global Affairs Canada spending tied to China, including a $20,898 limousine contract for the visit of China's foreign ministry and a $148,900 funding agreement with the Canada China Business Council.

Global Affairs Canada issued both through competitive tenders, and the records say neither is a minister's office contract. They do not show who chose the vendors.