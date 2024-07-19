Two Ontarians dead from plant-based milk Listeria outbreak

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Two are dead after a Listeria outbreak linked to plant-based milks.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said in a Wednesday update that dozens of cases had been confirmed, including the deaths of two Canadians and nine hospitalizations.

Of the 12 illnesses from between August 2023 and July 2024, 10 were reported in Ontario and one each in Quebec and Nova Scotia. Both deaths were reported in Ontario.

Most of the illnesses were in those over 60 years old. People who have fallen ill from the outbreak range in age from 37 to 89.

“More recent illnesses may continue to be reported in the outbreak because there is a period between when a person becomes ill and when the illness is reported to public health officials,” the agency said.

A recall was announced by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on July 8 for beverages sold by Silk and Great Value due to Listeria contamination.

Several types of milk were recalled, including almond, oat, coconut, and cashew milks.

Canadians have been urged not to drink the recalled beverages with expiry dates up to and including October 4.

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria commonly found in soil and it causes foodborne illnesses in humans. Symptoms include gastrointestinal problems including nausea and vomiting, as well as fever and muscle aches.

Severe cases cause stiffness in the neck, confusion, headache, and loss of balance.

The elderly are most at risk, as well as those with compromised immune systems and pregnant women and their unborn children.