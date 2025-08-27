Two-tier policing in Toronto: Islamists block streets, nudists parade free — but Pastor Jeffery Sapocinik is arrested for preaching

Just when you thought hypocrisy couldn’t get any worse in Toronto, it gets worse.

Case in point: Pastor Jeffery Sapocinik. He’s a Christian pastor who sometimes preaches at the Narrow Way Baptist Church in the east end of Toronto, and sometimes on the mean streets of Hogtown.

Pastor Sapocinik is constantly going up against the unholy trinity of two-tier policing, censorship, and the revocation of our cherished freedoms.

Indeed, from freedom of speech and freedom of the press to freedom of assembly and the freedom to pray, the pastor has discovered that the Charter of Rights only applies to selective groups these days. Because if you have the “wrong” beliefs and the wrong identity politics, the state will shut you up and shut you down via its enforcers — a kinder, gentler Gestapo.

Oh sure, if you’re a member of the Rainbow Mafia sporting purple hair and five nose rings, you can go fully naked in public, even in front of children, and the cops won’t charge you with public indecency. That might be “transphobic” or something. And if you’re a pro-Hamas demonstrator, you can chant for genocide, display swastikas, block intersections, and even cosplay as the October 7, 2023, terrorist mastermind Yahya Sinwar. The penalty? The cops will deliver you coffee and Timbits on cold days!

But if you’re a Christian pastor with the temerity to preach the gospel, certain political elites and the woke brass at the Toronto Police Service will demand that you, in the words of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “Know your role — and shut your mouth!”

Earlier this month at the downtown Toronto intersection of Queen Street and Peter Street, Pastor Sapocinik and his colleagues assembled to preach. A passerby, who described himself as gay, didn’t like the sermon.

Once upon a time, a person who didn’t want to hear something he didn’t like would keep walking. Not today, not with the woke snowflakes subscribing to cancel culture. Now, the loony Left penalizes those they disagree with. They will call the police to rant about hurt feelings, or they will actually employ physical violence.

And so it was that a 70-year-old gay man physically assaulted Pastor Sapocinik’s colleague. And when the police arrived, what did they do? Well, they arrested and handcuffed the victim, of course!

What the hell is going on here?

Pastor Sapocinik is continually harassed and even arrested on trumped-up charges, such as “causing a disturbance” — preaching in a loud voice because the cops won’t let him use amplification.

Pastor Sapocinik never advocates for harm or death to any person or any group of people. Compare that to the "Hamas-holes" who gather in a Toronto Jewish neighbourhood every Sunday morning to chant for the genocide of the Jewish people. Oh, and they get to use amplification to spread their vile hatred, no problem.

But get this: The police have ordered Pastor Sapocinik to get out of Dodge! The cops have told him they don’t want him preaching in downtown Toronto anymore. This is outrageous, not to mention unconstitutional. And perhaps even more outrageous is the cops' definition of “downtown Toronto”: about 90% of the entire city, including the east end, the west end and north Toronto!

Why does Pastor Sapocinik have a vendetta against him? And who’s driving this agenda? Is it the police brass? The chief? Toronto’s uber-woke Mayor Olivia Chow?

Thankfully, Pastor Sapocinik refuses to bend the knee. He’s fighting his ludicrous charges in court. And this Saturday, Aug. 30, at 3 p.m., he will be preaching at the corner of Queen Street and Peter Street.

Come Saturday, will Pastor Sapocinik get harassed by the usual suspects — and the police? Or will he get to preach in peace?

Stay tuned.