Two-tiered policing on display in Toronto as Jews harassed and restaurant owner targeted

Recently, former Toronto restaurateur Adam Skelly was in court to launch a constitutional challenge against the City of Toronto and the Province of Ontario. Sadly, he was not successful.

By way of background, during the hellacious Covid-19 days, Skelly had the utter temerity to open his fabulous restaurant, Adamson Barbecue in west-end Toronto. His customers rejoiced, for Skelly was serving up the very best barbecue in Toronto.

Not amused were the politicians. And law enforcement. And the nattering nabobs of negativity who comprise the rank-and-file of the mainstream media.

The end-result: the city literally sent in all the king’s horses and all the king’s men: the Toronto Police — including its mounted unit — brutally shut down Adamson Barbecue in November 2020.

Skelly was arrested. He was placed in handcuffs. He was jailed. He was forced into bankruptcy. All for no valid reason. Indeed, less than half a kilometre away from Adamson Barbecue was a Costco superstore. It remained fully open — including its foodservice facility! But never mind…

To add insult to injury, Skelly was sent an invoice from the City of Toronto billing him for $187,000! The city said that was the cost that it had incurred for policing during the three-day span Skelly had opened his eatery.

Yet is that the new normal? Those staging a demonstration now get billed for law enforcement costs?

If so, when are the organizers of the hateful pro-Hamas demonstrations going to get their invoice? Indeed, at last Sunday’s Bathurst/Sheppard protest, at nearby Earl Bales Park, the Toronto Mounted Unit was on standby.

Of note, in 2024 alone, the city estimates that $19.5 million was spent on exclusively policing the pro-Hamas/anti-Jew rallies. This total included $8 million in “premium pay" (a.k.a., overtime) for officers, with significant resources diverted from regular duties to manage the protests.

Yet, for some reason, these exorbitant law enforcement costs are “on the house” when it comes to the Hamasholes? Why?

It’s gross. And it makes for yet another outrageous double standard. And again, we ask: who is driving this?