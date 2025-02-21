U.K. faces 'threat to its very existence': Former MEP Ben Habib speaks out

We recently attended the ARC Conference here in London, a three-day event hosted by Jordan Peterson, which has brought together 4,000 freedom-minded politicians, thinkers, and organizations.

The conference, focused on the future of conservatism, is the third annual gathering organized by the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC), which was established in 2023.

Prominent speakers at the event included Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch and Reform Leader Nigel Farage. Among the key figures present was Ben Habib, businessman and former co-deputy leader of Reform. I had the opportunity to sit down with him to discuss a range of pressing topics, from politics and the mainstream media to the challenges facing the U.K.

Speaking about the current political climate, Habib stated, “I do think the United Kingdom at the moment faces a threat to its very existence, its constitution.” He expressed deep concerns about the state of the nation and its future.

When it came to the media, Habib was equally critical. “The media has been dominated by the BBC,” he said, reflecting on the media landscape and its impact on public discourse.

Habib also took aim at political figures, stating firmly, “Lord Harmer should be sacked,” underscoring his dissatisfaction with certain leadership decisions.

The ARC Conference continues to serve as a pivotal platform for discussing conservative values and the pressing issues that shape the future of the U.K.