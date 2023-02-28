U.K. grocery stores implement rationing of fresh produce as shortage persists

Major supermarket chains in the United Kingdom have introduced rationing on certain fruits and vegetables as a nationwide shortage of fresh produce continues.

Tesco, the country's largest grocery retailer, has implemented a limit of three items per customer on tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers.

Aldi and Asda have also introduced identical measures, with the latter's purchase limits extending to lettuce, bagged salad, broccoli, cauliflower, and raspberries. Morrisons, on the other hand, has restricted individual customers to two items of tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, and peppers.

Lidl was the most recent supermarket chain to introduce limits on fruit and vegetable purchases, citing cold weather in Spain and Morocco as having a significant impact on the availability of fresh produce in the UK.

“Whilst we still have good availability across the majority of our stores, due to a recent increase in demand we have taken the decision to temporarily limit the purchase of peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers to three items per person,” a Lidl spokesperson told BBC News. “This will help to ensure that all of our customers have access to the products they need.”

In addition to growers in Spain and Morocco, rising energy, fertilizer, and animal feed prices have increased cost pressures for British farmers, prompting one-third to alter their cropping plans, according to a report from the National Farmers Union. Some farmers have shifted from growing milling wheat for bread to growing feed wheat for livestock due to lower fertilizer requirements.

National Farmers Union President Minette Batters said in a statement that "costs are rising rapidly on farms across the country and across all sectors. It’s already having an impact on the food we’re producing as a nation as well as leading to a crisis of confidence among farmers."

Earlier this week, British Farming Minister Mark Spencer met with grocery executives to discuss the shortages. The British Retail Consortium, a trade association representing supermarkets, stated that relief for consumers can be expected in the coming weeks. However, suppliers reportedly stressed that the resolution of the problem would require a wider strategy involving government, farmers, food manufacturers, retailers, and hospitality.

The shortage of fresh produce in the U.K. coincides with worldwide supply chain bottlenecks and the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict, both of which have led to increased food and energy prices globally.

The United States has also been impacted, with food prices increasing by 11.3% for food at home and 8.2% for food away from home between January 2022 and January 2023. An outbreak of avian flu in the U.S. has led to a decrease in the size of American poultry flocks, causing prices for chicken and turkey to rise while driving up egg prices severely, the Daily Wire reported.

President Joe Biden responded to the recent inflation data release last week, stating that "we have made progress on inflation, but we have more work to do." Despite the continued rise in food expenses, he praised efforts by his administration to reduce prices while blaming Republicans for undermining the economy by opposing his spending agenda.