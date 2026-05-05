U of T converts shared prayer room into Muslim-only space, Jewish students pushed out
The former non-denominational space has been converted for Muslim use, with other students told to find alternatives elsewhere.
The University of Toronto has officially redesignated the former Open Assembly Space in the Bahen Centre for Information Technology, a convenient ground-floor prayer room long used as a non-denominational option by engineering students, as a dedicated Muslim prayer space.
The February 13, 2026 announcement by the Multi-Faith Centre justifies the move by citing heavy usage by Muslim students and promises future upgrades like prayer mats, storage, and ablution stations with bidets. An ablution station is a washing facility where Muslims perform wudu, the ritual washing of hands, face, arms, head, and feet, required before their daily prayers.
Before the change was made official, Jewish students who depended on the space for daily prayers began facing barriers. The full carpeting made praying with shoes on, standard for many Jews, feel impossible without either breaking religious custom or feeling like they were desecrating the room.
Anti-Israel propaganda flyers turned up in the space that should have been a neutral place of worship. Loud group prayers also disrupted individuals trying to complete their own observances. Then the prayer room was fully converted to a Muslim-only prayer space in February with the Multi-Faith Centre citing that the Bahen prayer room was hardly used until the Muslim Students Association decided to “invest” in it by making the mentioned changes.
When I contacted U of T Media Relations, they responded with a classic deflection. They pointed to the original announcement and provided a list of other worship spaces across campuses, including the St. George Campus Jewish Centre and various Christian options. They offered no explanation for why a previously shared, centrally located room was converted rather than kept multi-faith. It was the standard institutional response: there are other spaces, go use those.
This is not genuine accommodation; it is demographic surrender to the majority, disguised as inclusivity. The university is bending over backwards to formalize and upgrade a dominant group’s preferred space while telling other students to consult a campus map. Non-Muslim students at U of T deserve better than second-class treatment and to feel targeted in a place of prayer. By prioritizing one community’s needs and deflecting legitimate complaints, the University of Toronto is sending a clear message about whose belonging actually counts on campus.
Scarlett Grace
Anti-Discrimination Reporter
Scarlett Grace is a Canadian journalist and musician from Peterborough, Ontario. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Trent University and has spent over a decade performing live and releasing original music.
In 2022, her involvement in Canada’s freedom movement marked a turning point in her career and public voice. She later joined Rebel News, where she works as an anti-discrimination journalist, reporting extensively on the rise of antisemitism in Canada and the Iranian uprising.https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92
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COMMENTS
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-05-05 19:22:23 -0400Bit by bit, the Islamic camel is pushing its way into our tent. Soon it will have the tend and we non Muslims will be out in the cold. Islam is a religion of conquest and domination. Study its history and you’ll understand.
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Crude Sausage commented 2026-05-05 19:14:41 -0400 FlagThis is but one thing mohammedans want to push us out of. The same way they took over Bedford in Quebec, they want to take over our societies outright by forcing their beliefs on the rest of us, knowing that we fear the law which does nothing against them. If there is a large proportion of mohammedans in your city, it’s just a matter of time before they have a majority and start demanding that you stop walking your dogs. If there are a lot of mohammedan teachers in your school, it’s just a matter of time before they demand that you remove your crucifix as they wear their hijabs. There is no voting this problem out.