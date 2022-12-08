U.S. Border Patrol agent killed during high-speed chase as Biden continues to ignore the border crisis

AP Photo/Matt York

A Border Patrol agent has been killed during a high-speed chase with illegal immigrants along the U.S. southern border in Mission, Texas.

The agent, who remains unnamed, was killed in the line of duty on Wednesday — a day after President Joe Biden skipped a visit to the southern border because he deemed that “more important things were going on.”

Biden dismissed the prospect of visiting the border, choosing instead to tour a microchip manufacturing plant in Phoenix on Wednesday.

“They’re going to invest billions of dollars in a new enterprise,” said Biden to reporters on Wednesday, after deeming the tour more important than the ongoing border crisis, Free Beacon reported.

On Thursday, Biden spent much of his morning announcing the release of Brittney Griner, the WNBA player whom Russia exchanged for the “Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout.

The death of the agent, who died in a fatal crash, death another blow to the already declining morale of Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).

"The death of an agent who died while securing our nation's border is a tremendous loss for our organization and our nation," Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz said. "Our prayers are with his family and coworkers during this difficult time."

As highlighted by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, who has been on the front lines at the border, morale is at an all time low for the CBP.

“An observation on sinking Border Patrol morale,” Melugin began. “One day after President says border isn’t important enough to visit, a BP agent dies in line of duty. I have not seen any reaction from the White House [regarding] his death. The [White House] also never apologized for pushing false ‘whip’ claims.”

An observation on sinking Border Patrol morale.



One day after President says the border isn’t important enough to visit, a BP agent dies in line of duty.



I have not seen any reaction from the White House re: his death.

WH also never apologized for pushing false “whip” claims. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 8, 2022

Democrats defended Biden’s remarks, with Rep. Debbie Dingell stating that Biden didn’t need to waste his time visiting the border because “he’s seen the photos.”

Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell says Biden doesn't need to visit the southern border because "he's seen the photos." pic.twitter.com/BCsW6oiLsH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2022

The U.S. Border Patrol Union, which represents Border Patrol agents, slammed Biden for his role in the border crisis.

“Joe Biden created this massive, chaotic mess at our border with his policies. This is a straight fact,” the group wrote. :and now he refuses to even look at the damage he’s done while he hides behind his slcik WH propaganda team. This is not leadership, it’s cowardice.”