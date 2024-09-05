U.S. customs making record number of apprehensions at one Canadian border sector

Tada Images - stock.adobe.com

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has been forced to make a record number of apprehensions this year in one sector of the border with Canada.

The Swanton Sector, encompassing all of Vermont and parts of upstate New York and New Hampshire, has seen 15,000 apprehensions in the first 10 months of fiscal year 2024, reports Fox News.

The outlet noted that this is over 14,000 more apprehensions than what was recorded in 2021. Shockingly, over 1000 suspected or known terrorists have attempted to cross the Canadian border into the U.S. since 2021 as well.

Authorities have reportedly apprehended illegal migrants from 85 different countries over the past 10 months in the Swanton Sector alone.

While the influx of migrants coming through the U.S southern border is typically mentioned in discussions surrounding border security, a number of U.S. politicians have recently raised concerns about the northern border as well.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio has called for caution and increased security measures at the northern border in light of Canada's plan to take in thousands of refugees from war-torn Gaza.

In a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Senator Rubio called for heightened precautions due to the increase in people with potential terrorist ties north of the border.

Joining Senator Rubio in signing the letter were senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Mike Braun (R-IN), Joni Ernst (R-IA), and Josh Hawley (R-MO).

"The possibility of terrorists crossing the U.S.-Canada border is deeply concerning given the deep penetration of Gazan society by Hamas. It would be irresponsible for the U.S. to not take necessary heightened precautions when foreigners attempt to enter the United States," Rubio posted on X.

A briefing note from the federal government suggests that at least 283 Gazans have arrived in Canada so far under the resettlement program.