U.S. Embassy in Kiev warns Americans in Ukraine to depart immediately
Earlier this week, journalist and political activist Darya Dugina, the daughter of influential Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, was killed in a terrorist attack believed to have been carried out by agents of Ukraine’s security service, the SBU.
The United States Embassy in Kiev has issued a new warning for Americans still in the Ukrainian city to leave due to the possibility of intensified military action by Russian forces.
Earlier this week, journalist and political activist Darya Dugina, the daughter of influential Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, was killed in a terrorist attack believed to have been carried out by agents of Ukraine’s security service, the SBU.
Russian users on Telegram have called on the Kremlin to deal retributive justice to Ukrainian forces over Dugina’s murder, prompting fears that the situation in Ukraine may continue to escalate.
“The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days,” said the embassy on its website.
“The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so,” the alert continued, reiterating previous calls for Americans to leave the country, Reuters reported Tuesday.
Kiev banned public celebrations on the anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from Soviet rule on Wednesday due to a heightened threat of attack.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
PETITION: Build The Keystone XL Pipeline
17,265 signatures
Goal: 25,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.