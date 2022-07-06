U.S. Food and Drug Admin suspends order to pull Juul from market

AP Photo/Marshall Ritzel

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced that it is putting a hold on its order to ban Juul electronic cigarettes.

In June, the FDA ordered the removal of all Juul products from store shelves. The move, as reported by Rebel News, was made despite the FDA’s admission that it has not received any clinical information to suggest that the vapes pose an immediate hazard to consumers.

The agency announced on Twitter that the stay of the ban suspends the marketing denial order while it conducts a further review. Despite the announcement, the FDA says it has not rescinded the order.

“FDA administratively stayed the marketing denial order. The agency has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the JUUL application that warrant additional review,” the FDA stated.

“This administrative stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order during the additional review but does not rescind it,” it added. “All electronic nicotine delivery systems, or ENDS products, including those made by JUUL, are required by law to have FDA authorization to be legally marketed. The stay and the agency’s review does not constitute authorization to market, sell, or ship JUUL products.”

The initial move by the FDA to pull Juul from the marketplace was part of a massive effort by the agency to bring scientific scrutiny to the vaping industry following years of regulatory delays.

For companies like Juul and other vape manufacturers to remain on the market, producers must show that their e-cigarettes are beneficial to public health. Effectively, this means proving that adult smokers who use them will be likely to quit or reduce their consumption of cigarettes, and that teenagers will not be likely to develop an addiction to vaping.

“A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit granted Juul’s request for a hold while the court reviews the case,” the Associated Press reported.