U.S. Navy Admiral sounds alarm on foreign nationals attempting to infiltrate naval bases

Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander of the U.S. Fleet Forces Command, disclosed that foreign nationals are attempting to enter U.S. Navy bases multiple times every week.

Speaking on Fox News' "America's Newsroom" on Friday, Adm. Caudle talked about the growing frequency of these security breaches, stating, "This thing of our military bases getting penetrated by foreign nationals is happening more and more. This is something we see probably two or three times a week, where we're stopping these folks at the gate." He further clarified that this occurrence is specific to the Navy alone, indicating a broader issue across the U.S. military.

The revelation comes on the heels of a recent incident in North Carolina, where foreign nationals were apprehended near a training area for America's top special forces operators. In March, an illegal Chinese migrant was arrested after trying to breach a Marine base in California.

According to Adm. Caudle, the foreign nationals often present cover stories, claiming to be students or enthusiasts interested in viewing the ships. However, these individuals are not authorized to enter the bases under any circumstances. When caught, the Navy involves the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and collects biometric data whenever possible.

The admiral expressed concern over the underlying motives behind these infiltration attempts, acknowledging the difficulty in discerning the true intentions of the foreign nationals. He revealed that the individuals often carry passports and papers, but their presence on the bases remains strictly prohibited.

Adm. Caudle further disclosed that the foreign nationals caught attempting to gain unauthorized access come from various nations, including Russia and China. The increasing frequency of these incidents has raised significant concerns within the U.S. military, prompting a closer examination of base security measures and potential vulnerabilities.

“And usually the cover story is ‘I’m a student, you know, I’m here, I’m an enthusiast. I want to see the ships.’ That type of thing. We have to turn them around,” he said. “And typically we get NCIS involved with those. And we get biometrics when possible. But yes, there’s been an uptick.”

“But they’re in no way shape or form authorized to be on our base,” he added. “And it’s really hard for us to tell the underlying motive for these type of cases.”

“This is Russian, Chinese,” he concluded. “It comes from all all these different nations. We’re seeing an uptick in it.”

WATCH: