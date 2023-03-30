U.S. opens door for unvaccinated Novak Djokovic's return as harsh Covid measures end

By Ezra Levant CROWDFUND OUR NEW CHRISTIAN DOCUMENTARY "Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity" will tell the story of the persecution of Christian Pastors in Justin Trudeau's Canada. Church Under Fire E-transfer (Canada):

Novak Djokovic, the 22-time grand slam champion, is expected to make his comeback to the U.S. Open after a two-year absence as the United States Senate has approved a bill to end Covid-19 restrictions.

Djokovic was unable to participate in the tournament in 2022 as he was not vaccinated, and he was deported from Australia during the same year due to his unvaccinated status. However, Djokovic returned to Melbourne Park in 2023, winning his tenth Australian Open title.

The bill's approval indicates that Djokovic will have the opportunity to compete at the tournament, which is set to commence on August 28. The Serbian tennis star's participation in this year's U.S. Open was threatened by the vaccination requirements for international travellers who were entering the U.S. from November 8, 2021.

However, this hurdle has been cleared with the Senate's decision to end the COVID-19 national emergency declared in March 2020.

Djokovic was recently denied clearance to enter the U.S. earlier this month to participate in the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments as his application for special permission was turned down by officials.

The Serbian tennis player's return to the U.S. Open this year is now closer to reality, and this news will be a massive boost to his confidence as he aims to add another title to his grand slam collection.

The U.S. Open is one of the most prestigious tournaments in tennis and attracts elite players from all over the world. The tournament's return to normalcy after a challenging period caused by the pandemic is a significant milestone in the sport's history.