U.S. removes COVID vax for pregnant women as Canada clings to 'safe and effective' narrative

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has pulled the COVID vaccine from the recommended schedule for healthy children and pregnant women, citing "common sense, good science" and insufficient clinical data supporting continued use.

Meanwhile, Canada's medical establishment is doubling down, leaving pregnant women in the dark about serious risks and missing information.

The Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Canada insists the vaccine is "strongly recommended" during pregnancy, claiming it "lowers the chances" of severe complications like preterm birth and death. Yet, they gloss over a critical detail: neither Pfizer nor Moderna established safety for pregnant or breastfeeding women. Randomized controlled trials excluded pregnant women, and when Pfizer's court-ordered data was released, the results were alarming.

Out of 32 reported pregnancy outcomes, 23 ended in spontaneous abortions, with an 87.5% fetal or neonatal mortality rate, as detailed in Dr. Pierre Kory's analysis and Dr. Davidson's COVID report from Alberta.

The risks don't stop there. A recent study by Karaman et al. revealed mRNA vaccines caused a 60% loss of primordial follicles in rats—the non-renewable foundation of female fertility—potentially leading to plummeting ovarian reserve, early menopause, and infertility.

Human data already shows vaccinated women reporting menstrual disruptions, fueling fears of a silent fertility crisis.

The Canadian Citizens' Care Alliance (CCCA) has long warned of these dangers, accusing global pharma of pushing under-tested maternal vaccines for profit, shielded by liability protection. Health Canada, fully aware of Pfizer's data, biodistribution risks, and potential ovarian damage, continues to recommend the vaccine to pregnant women, ignoring international trends. Most countries have stopped this recommendation for healthy pregnant women—why is Canada's science different?

This isn't just a policy failure; it's a betrayal of duty. Pregnant women in Canada aren't being given the full picture—no informed consent, no transparency about risks or the lack of long-term data. The tragic case of Sean Hartman, a 17-year-old who died a month after his Pfizer shot, underscores what's at stake. And yet, an Ontario judge recently ruled the state had no duty of care to those harmed by pandemic measures, like the mandates that forced Hartman to succumb to the novel injection to play his beloved sport of hockey.

So, who's protecting Canadians and their families?

As the U.S. prioritizes moms and babies with evidence-based decisions, Canada remains trapped in a bureaucratic quagmire where political agendas trump science. It's time for transparency and accountability. Canadian women deserve the truth—their health and future generations depend on it.