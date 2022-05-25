U.S. senators demand Biden admin provide all internal records over 'Ministry of Truth'
“We write to request immediate access to all records and communications related to the Department of Homeland Security’s new Disinformation Governance Board,” the senators wrote.
Five Republican senators are demanding the Biden administration’s Department of Homeland Security provide all internal records relating to the now-paused Disinformation Governance Board.
On Monday, senators Josh Hawley (R-MO), Rick Scott (R-FL), Rand Paul (R-KY), Ron Johnson (R-WI) and James Lankford (R-OK) sent a joint letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to request immediate access to all records pertaining to the agency’s Disinformation Governance Board, which was referred to by critics as the “Ministry of Truth.”
As reported by Rebel News, the DHS suspended its efforts to establish the board following widespread criticism and concerns over its activities, which would have potentially violated the privacy of American citizens and curtailed their right to free speech. If activated, the board would have served as a means to oversee, and ostensibly counter, so-called “disinformation.”
“We write to request immediate access to all records and communications related to the Department of Homeland Security’s new Disinformation Governance Board,” the senators wrote.
“We are therefore demanding transparency into the Department’s decision-making process so that we can learn why the Department ever thought creating a disinformation board would be a good idea,” the letter continued.
Republican Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Rick Scott (R-FL), Rand Paul (R-KY), Ron Johnson (R-WI) and James Lankford (R-OK) call on DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to demand immediate access to all internal records and information pertaining to the Disinformation Governance Board. pic.twitter.com/8DlGSrba9C— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 25, 2022
The letter also addressed Mayorkas’ failure in vetting Nina Jankowicz, who was handpicked to oversee the board as its disinformation czar.
“On May 4, 2022, you testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee about the creation of this new board and accepted sole responsibility for appointing Nina Jankowicz as its Executive Director. Surprisingly, you testified that you were not aware of her long history of partisan public statements,” the senators stated.
The senators’ list of demands for the DHS calls on the agency to produce:
- written or recorded communications concerning the formation of the Board;
- the agenda or minutes from any meeting at which the Board’s formation was discussed;
- any legal review to determine whether the activities of the Board would be authorized by the Constitution of the United States;
- any communications or records about the individuals who would be recruited to serve on the Board;
- any communications concerning the appointment of an executive director for the Board; and
- any communications with the White House about the formation of the Board or appointment of officials to serve on the Board.
- By Rebel News
Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election
The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page.Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.