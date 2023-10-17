UC Berkeley Law professor tells law firms to reject hiring his 'anti-Semitic' students

Steven Davidoff Solomon, a professor who teaches corporate law at the University of California, Berkeley has instructed law firms not to hire any of his students whom he says are anti-Semitic.

In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Solomon voiced his outrage against a number of his students whom he accused of advocating for hate against Jewish people. His remarks come following attacks on Israel by Hamas, which claimed the lives of more than 1,400 people.

“My students are largely engaged and well-prepared, and I regularly recommend them to legal employers,” Solomon stated. “But if you don’t want to hire people who advocate hate and practice discrimination, don’t hire some of my students.”

According to the New York Post, nine student groups at UC Berkeley formalized a rule banning pro-Israel speakers from events, which was written by Berkeley Law Students for Justice in Palestine. The students argue that the rule is designed to protect “the safety and welfare of Palestinian students.”

In his WSJ op-ed, Solomon stated that the student groups had essentially created “'Jew-free' zones.”

“The student conduct at Berkeley is part of the broader attitude against Jews on university campuses that made last week’s massacre possible,” he wrote. “It is shameful and has been tolerated for too long.”

“If a student endorses hate, dehumanization or anti-Semitism, don’t hire him. When students face consequences for their actions, they straighten up,” he wrote, advising law firms to treat the students "like the adults they are."