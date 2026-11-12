UCP asks all 87 riding presidents to sign NDA pledging to ‘abide by’ the referendum result

The United Conservative Party has asked all 87 of its constituency association presidents to sign a non-disclosure agreement declaring that they “recognize, respect, and will abide by” the result of Alberta’s Oct. 19 independence referendum, CBC News reported this week.

The combined NDA and code of conduct was sent by party executive director Dustin van Vugt, who asked presidents to sign and return it by this Friday. Several presidents told CBC they are reluctant or unwilling to sign, and one said at least 15 of them are signing their own letter refusing to endorse it. UCP spokesman Dave Prisco said anyone who wants to represent the party in a leadership role “must uphold our party’s position.”

Candidates for the party’s provincial board were already required to sign a similar declaration after about three-quarters of Albertans voted to stay in Canada and Premier Danielle Smith ruled out another separation referendum while she is premier.

On Wednesday’s Buffalo Roundtable, Tamara Lich said the story shocked her. “I couldn’t decide if this was a performative measure or an authoritarian style measure,” she said. “But either way, I think it’s fear based.” She noted that roughly one in four Albertans voted for the independence option.

Former Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA Drew Barnes, who has started Alberta Now, a new federal party for Alberta, called the NDA “a terrible idea” and “a sign of a premier that’s losing her position and her leadership of the party.” He said it runs contrary to free speech and to the UCP’s own bylaws.

Barnes was one of 17 Wildrose MLAs elected alongside Smith in 2012. He recalled that before the December 2014 floor crossing, Smith called the caucus together and “made us all promise to not cross the floor. And three days later, she led most of the caucus crossing the floor.”

“It’s fear based and it’s a sign that her leadership is slipping away,” Barnes said. He argued that if Smith had cut the size of government and taxes, or delivered “one or two of the easier firewall items like our own police force, our own tax collection,” she would have kept her base. “Instead, she’s decided to appease Ottawa, appease Carney, appease the centrists.”

Looking ahead, Barnes said Smith’s two biggest worries should be a new party drawing away voters disappointed that she “hasn’t met expectations,” and “strong conservatives, whether it’s Alberta first or fiscal conservatives, just staying home next time.”

The Buffalo Roundtable streams live Wednesdays at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.