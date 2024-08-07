UK authorities warn against sharing or reposting riot footage online

British authorities are going after individuals sharing or retweeting riot footage on social media platforms.

The director of public prosecutions for England and Wales has issued a warning, stating that sharing online material of riots could constitute an offence.

"The offense of incitement to racial hatred involves, publishing or distributing material, which is, insulting, or abusive, which is intended to or likely to start racial hatred," he stated.

He added: "So if you retweet that, then you're republishing that and then potentially you're committing that offense," he continued. "And we do have dedicated police officers who are scouring social media. Their job is to look for this material, and then follow-up with identification arrests and so forth. So it's really, really serious."

"People might think they're not doing anything, harmful. They are, and the consequences will be visited upon them," the director cautioned.

This crackdown is followed by mass civil unrest across Britain with Britons taking to the streets to protest against mass-immigration.

