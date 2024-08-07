UK authorities warn against sharing or reposting riot footage online
British authorities are going after individuals sharing or retweeting riot footage on social media platforms.
The director of public prosecutions for England and Wales has issued a warning, stating that sharing online material of riots could constitute an offence.
"The offense of incitement to racial hatred involves, publishing or distributing material, which is, insulting, or abusive, which is intended to or likely to start racial hatred," he stated.
"People might think they're not doing anything, harmful. They are, and the consequences will be visited upon them," the director cautioned.
This crackdown is followed by mass civil unrest across Britain with Britons taking to the streets to protest against mass-immigration.
WATCH:
'We do have dedicated police officers who are scouring social media to look for this material, and then follow up with arrests.'— Sky News (@SkyNews) August 7, 2024
The director of public prosecutions of England and Wales warns that sharing online material of riots could be an offencehttps://t.co/PYaeP7gPAQ pic.twitter.com/kOGWDPrlyz
