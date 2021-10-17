UK business Grace Cards and Books fined £44,000 ($75,200 CAD), thanks Rebel News viewers for support

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

In this video, Rebel News revisits a Fight the Fines U.K. campaign. Small business owners Lydia and Allister were subjected to harassment from police due to refusing to lock down their business during the lockdowns of 2020, despite competitors being allowed to have their stores open.

Lydia and Allister recently had a court case where they were unsuccessful and now have incurred a £44,000 ($75,200 CAD) fine after refusing to back down against the government's draconian COVID-19 measures in the U.K.

Thanks to Rebel News viewers, Lydia and Allister received many donations to help fund their legal battle against the state. Despite losing their case, they wanted to share their thanks to everyone who stepped in to help. If you would like to help Lydia and Allister you can do so at HelpGraceCards.com.

The video is a recap of what happened to Lydia and Allister of Grace Cards and Books and provides an update on their case.