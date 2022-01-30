UK government scraps mandatory COVID vaccinations for NHS and social care workers

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Mandatory COVID vaccinations for NHS and social care workers are to be scrapped by Sajid Javid the UK's health secretary after warnings of catastrophic staff shortages if the plan went ahead.

Sajid Javid will meet fellow ministers on Monday with the COVID-Operations Cabinet committee to stamp the decision on the change of direction.

Multiple government sources said ministers are expected to end the requirement due to the Omicron COVID variant.

This was decided after warnings that almost 80,000 health care workers would be forced out of their jobs because they had declined to take two doses of a COVID vaccine.