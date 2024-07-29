UK high court upholds ban on puberty blockers for minors
The UK's health secretary emphasized the importance of evidence-based approaches following the court ruling.
The High Court has ruled that the emergency legislation introduced by the previous government to ban puberty blockers for children and young people with gender dysphoria was lawful. This decision comes in response to a legal challenge by a trans campaign group against former health secretary Victoria Atkins' use of emergency powers to restrict the drugs' use in late May.
Current Health Secretary Wes Streeting welcomed the court's decision, stating that children's healthcare must be "evidence-led." He emphasized the need for caution and care when dealing with this vulnerable group of young people, reports the BBC.
The ruling follows the Hilary Cass review earlier this year, which found insufficient evidence supporting the use of puberty-blocking drugs in treating under-18s with gender dysphoria. In March 2024, NHS England had already decided to limit puberty blockers to clinical trials for children with gender dysphoria following the closure of the controversial Tavistock clinic.
The May legislation further tightened restrictions, banning prescriptions from private and European providers. Currently, puberty blockers are only available to under-18s with stipulations such as those already taking the drugs or who are enrolled in NHS clinical trials.
TransActual UK, the campaign group that brought the legal challenge, condemned the High Court's decision and stated its intention to appeal. Chay Brown, director for healthcare at TransActual, expressed disappointment with the ruling and raised concerns about the safety and welfare of young trans people in the UK.
Streeting reiterated his commitment to improving children's gender identity services and announced plans to establish a clinical trial to gather evidence on puberty blockers. He also affirmed his desire for trans people in the UK to feel safe, accepted, and able to live with freedom and dignity.
The Good Law Project, which supported TransActual in the case, called for future consultations on young people's healthcare to include input from experts and those directly affected by policy changes.
