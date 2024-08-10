UK Labour City Councillor says to 'cut the throats' of the 'far-right,' receives applause

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 8, 2024.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Laurence Fox, leader of the UK's Reclaim Party to discuss the clashing protests and riots in the United Kingdom, and the government's two-tier response.

Laurence explained how the UK government is attempting to silence right-wing dissidence instead of addressing any of the root causes of the country's social unrest:

People's lives are not getting better. You know, the central hotels in many towns in Great Britain for tourists are now housing migrants who are paid for, it's free, they then leave the hotels and because of cultural reasons, they go to local schools, they follow young girls home from local schools. There are many, many, many examples as you say, this stuff when it becomes more entrenched leads to child rape gangs, and the British public is absolutely sick to death of it.

The two discussed how if it weren't for X(formerly Twitter), no one from overseas would be seeing the other side of the story when it comes to the civil unrest in England.

Ezra played Laurence a clip of an "anti-racism" rally in which a UK Labour party City Councillor called to slit the throats of anti-immigration protesters: