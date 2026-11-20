A British justice minister met Google to ask for Russell Brand's YouTube channel to be removed after his wife read out a statement from prison in which he denied the crimes he was convicted of, Sky News reported. Ministers on the record have spoken of removing the content. Google has reportedly declined so far, according to a BBC report relayed by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), though it says it is investigating.

Brand was sentenced this month to ten and a half years for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault against four women. In an episode of the couple's YouTube show, Sunday Service, posted over the weekend, his wife Laura Gallacher read a message in which he said, "I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for." The channel has more than 6.6 million subscribers and the video was still online on Friday morning Australian time, the ABC reported.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said, "I feel for the victims, they've heard quite enough from this convicted criminal," and urged platforms to "take these interviews down." His spokesman called the broadcast "clearly appalling." Justice Secretary Alex Norris posted on X that "the broadcast of a statement from Russell Brand is completely unacceptable."

The reports reviewed do not name the minister who met Google. 1News, citing Sky News, said "a UK justice minister has reportedly met with Google representatives." Minister Matthew Pennycook told the BBC, "We've made a request in this instance because we feel very strongly that victims shouldn't have to see this content," and said the decision was "up to Google." The ABC reported that British authorities have no power to force a removal and, citing the BBC, that Google had refused because its rules had not been broken. Google said, "We're aware of the new content and our teams are investigating."

The rules under investigation are prison rules barring inmates from broadcasting messages or posting to social media. They bind the prisoner, and the government says removal depends on the platform's own terms. Meta disabled Brand's Facebook and Instagram accounts after his conviction.

Brand's conviction makes him an easy first target. Ministers with no power to compel a platform are reportedly pressing one to remove a channel with 6.6 million subscribers, with no court order. Nothing has been removed yet. The next request will be about someone less convenient.