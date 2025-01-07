U.K. PM makes excuses for horrific abuses Tommy Robinson warned about years ago

Debate over the United Kingdom government's failure to protect young British girls from abuse by Pakistanis has resurfaced recently, with Elon Musk taking aim at Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the issue.

Speaking at a press conference, Starmer accused critics calling for inquiries into the crimes of “jumping on the bandwagon of the far-right.”

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid shared her thoughts on the subject, which has evolved into an international debate after attention was drawn by Musk.

Noting how Rebel News viewers are very familiar with the issue, having seen coverage of Tommy Robinson's fight to raise awareness, Sheila said now the whole world is talking about Pakistani 'grooming gangs' — a term used to describe the crimes which Musk was not strong enough to convey the severity of abuse.

“The world is looking in and saying, hang on here, why don't we know about your grooming gangs problem, and why is the one guy who tried to warn the world about it sitting behind bars,” Sheila said. “And why aren't you investigating how these gangs were allowed to proliferate in plain sight for so long.”

Musk's comments had “ignited a firestorm in the United States,” she added, “and a bit here in Canada, because this is one of the problems of unrestrained immigration without proper integration into the culture of the host country.”

Watch new Rebel Roundup livestreams every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).