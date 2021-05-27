U.K. police add new ASSAULT charge to mum cuffed on the beach for playing with family

We have an interesting update on the case of Jo Mannering, one of the many people we are helping out through our campaign at FightTheFines.co.uk.

You may remember Jo's story from a report we did earlier this month where Jo was on the receiving end of a fine for simply playing football with her family at Martello Beach, Clacton-On-Sea in Essex, England back on February 27, 2021.

Jo was accused of being outside for non-essential reasons, which police claimed was against the COVID-19 restrictions at the time. Police simply targeted Jo and her family, ultimately handcuffing her and throwing her in the back of a police car.

Earlier this month Jo received a phone call from police stating she is to come for an interview on May 28, 2021 relating to new allegations of assault stemming from the original incident on the February 27.

We do not think this is just in any matter, and that's why we are backing Jo 100 per cent with a legal team to help fight back against these charges.

We need your help crowdfunding Jo's legal fees, so that we can give her the support she needs to defend herself on these new charges. If you would like to help Jo fight back, please donate via the website at FightTheFines.co.uk.