UK's Online Safety Act part of an 'international assault' on free speech, says Allum Bokhari

On yesterday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra caught up with managing director of the Foundation for Freedom Online, Allum Bokhari, to discuss the UK’s Online Safety Act. Pitched as a measure to shield children from harmful content online, the law has quickly morphed into a tool of political suppression.

Political posts, including those by opposition MP Katie Lam on migrant crime, are now hidden behind age gates. Satirical accounts poking fun at Britain’s decline demand a driver’s licence to view. Far from just targeting porn or violence, the law is being weaponised to filter political dissent.

Other similar regulations being introduced around the world, including the European Union’s sweeping Digital Services Act, are cause for alarm, says Bokhari.

“This is an international assault, a convergence, against free speech that we’re seeing in every single Western country around the world, except the United States,” he said. “But… the United States helped create this under Joe Biden. In part, we’re dealing with the knock-on effects of what the U.S. government was doing under the previous administration when they backed censorship all around the world.”