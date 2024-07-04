Nigel Farage's Reform UK eyes 13 seats in stunning UK election result

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Britain is on the cusp of electing a new government, with exit polls indicating a landslide victory for Sir Keir Starmer.

According to the Ipsos UK poll for Sky News/BBC/ITV News, Starmer’s Labour Party is set to secure 410 seats, equating to a commanding majority of 170.

The Conservative Party, under the leadership of Rishi Sunak, faces a devastating outcome, projected to win just 131 seats. This marks a significant drop from their 365 seats in the 2019 election, potentially the party's worst performance in history.

However, there’s good news for Reform UK, with Nigel Farage’s party looking likely to deliver an incredible 13 MPs.

🚨 Breaking News: Party Leader Nigel Farage has won in Clacton! pic.twitter.com/oy3kigzO6K — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) July 5, 2024

🚨Breaking News: Lee Anderson wins in Ashfield! pic.twitter.com/lWkr43P9IE — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) July 5, 2024

"The revolt against the establishment is underway,” Farage said the gains his party has seen so far are “almost unbelievable.”

“What does it mean? It means we’re going to win seats, many, many seats,” he said.

“Mainstream media are in denial, just as much as our political parties. This is going to be 6 million votes plus. This vote is huge.”

I think there’s a “shy voter” effect for Nigel Farage and Reform UK. Just like for Trump in 2016, many people are worried about public opprobrium but they’ll cast their dissident vote in privacy of the ballot booth. pic.twitter.com/RuZIfMSvk8 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 4, 2024

Senior Tory figures, including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, and Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer, are among those likely to lose their seats.

Just ignore immigration and see what happens to the Reform vote https://t.co/cUGqvAF2Lw — Steven Edginton (@StevenEdginton) July 5, 2024

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner acknowledged the exit poll results as "encouraging" but urged caution, noting that the final count is still pending.

She praised Sir Keir for his "tremendous job in transforming the Labour Party and putting forward a programme for government that the country can get behind."

July could see the ouster of Britain’s Rishi Sunak, America’s Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Canada’s Justin Trudeau. https://t.co/u8VvarPhaZ — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) July 5, 2024

Former Conservative justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland, speaking before losing his Swindon South seat to Labour, reflected on the defeat. He stressed the need for the party to "respect the scale of this likely defeat and then learn from it," drawing parallels to his experience in the 1997 election.

The exit poll suggests the following seat distribution: Labour with 410, Conservatives with 131, Liberal Democrats at 61, Reform UK at 13, SNP at 10, Plaid Cymru at 4, Green Party at 2, and other parties securing 19 seats.

42% of the UK's foreign-born population came after 2010, all under Conservative rule. Now is the time to bury the party. pic.twitter.com/ScsGHqw27A — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 4, 2024

While Labour’s victory appears to surpass their previous results, they might fall short of the 179-seat majority achieved by Tony Blair in 1997, even with a smaller share of the vote than what Jeremy Corbyn secured in 2017.

This election could see the Conservatives recording their lowest share of the vote and seat tally, worse than their performance in 1906.