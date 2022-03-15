Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes emotional plea for help in live address to Canadian Parliament

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an emotional appeal to Canadian politicians on Tuesday asking them to imagine bombs landing in their communities. Zelensky urged the Canadian parliament and Trudeau’s government to exert greater economic and military pressure on Russia.

Addressing the Canadians over a video call, Zelensky asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to place a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“Justin, can you imagine you and your children hearing all these severe explosions, the bombing of the airport, the bombing of the Ottawa airport?” Zelensky said. “Cruise missiles are falling down and your children are asking you What happened?'”

Zelensky claimed to the House of Commons chamber that Putin’s aggression towards his country is ultimately designed to annihilate Ukraine and enslave its people.

“Dear Justin, dear guests, can you imagine that every day you receive memorandums about the number of casualties, including women and children?” he said. “You heard about the bombings. Currently, we have 97 children that died during this war.”

“Can you imagine if the famous CN Tower in Toronto was hit by Russian bombs?” he said. “This is our reality.”

Evoking late-British wartime leader Winston Churchill last week, Zelensky told the British parliament that his fight against Russia would be to the end. Zelensky also joined members of the U.S. House and Senate last Wednesday to make the same request for military assistance.

Calling Canada a “steadfast ally,” Zelensky thanked Canada for its humanitarian and military assistance, which was first provided to Ukraine before the onset of the war in mid-February.

“Please close the sky, close the airspace,” he appealed. “Please stop the bombing. How many more cruise missiles have to fall on our cities until you make this happen?" Zelensky said allies are expressing their deep concern, but it's not enough. “When we talk to our partners, they say please hold on, hold on a little longer.”

Trudeau responded to his Ukrainian counterpart by praising him for inspiring democracies and democratic leaders worldwide to be brave in the face of adversity.

“Democracies around the world are lucky to have you as their champion,” Trudeau told Zelensky. “Your courage, and the courage of your people, inspires all of us.”

As Rebel News reported, Russia has placed over 300 Canadian politicians, including Prime Minister Trudeau on a “blacklist” over Canada’s sanctions of Russia.