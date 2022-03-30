Ukrainian soldiers responsible for torturing Russian prisoners of war reportedly captured by Russian Spetsnaz

Reuters

Russian Spetsnaz has reportedly captured some of the Ukrainian militants responsible for torturing captured Russian prisoners of war by shooting them in the knees and letting them bleed to death.

Late last weekend, several videos, which were later geolocated to the Ukrainian-held territory of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, were filmed torturing alleged Russian POWs.

The videos went viral across social media, even trending on Twitter for several hours. Many supporters of Ukraine expressed their anger and disbelief, with some warhawks like Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger declaring the videos a product of Russian propaganda without any basis.

It might give the impression that the Russian military were captured after having been wounded. But that's not the case. At the end of the video, we can see Ukrainian soldiers shooting all the newly arrived prisoners through their legs.#WarCrimes pic.twitter.com/o7B7M1p2pG — Maria Dubovikova (@politblogme) March 27, 2022

“Ukrainian soldiers shoot Russian prisoners of war in the legs and afterwards give them a severe beating. At the beginning of the video, there are Russian POWs lying on the ground with bullet wounds in their legs, some of them have got leg bones broken,” wrote journalist Maria Dubovikova.

“It might give the impression that the Russian military were captured after having been wounded. But that's not the case. At the end of the video, we can see Ukrainian soldiers shooting all the newly arrived prisoners through their legs,” she added, posting a separate video. “Many of them are dying from shock due to the pain right on camera. And all of this is being filmed by Ukrainian soldiers themselves.”

As detailed by Jack Posobiec on Twitter, Zelensky advisor Oleksiy Arestovich released a video following the gruesome spectacle to remind Ukrainian troops to adhere to the Geneva Convention, which prohibits the inhumane treatment of prisoners of war.

BREAKING: Zelensky advisor has released a video reminding soldiers to adhere to the Geneva Convention pic.twitter.com/H4AYK8Z8KH — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 27, 2022

Footage shown by Summit News on Monday appears to show Ukrainian soldiers calling the mothers of dead Russian troops to mock them over their loss.

Russian state media reported Wednesday that the Ukrainian soldiers that were caught on camera torturing the POWs have been identified and captured by Russian special forces, the Spetsnaz, at least according to a leading lawmaker.

The chairman of the Defense Committee of the State Duma Vladimir Shamanov made the announcement that the militants responsible for the torture are now at the mercy of Russia’s special forces.

“The joy of [those who] tortured our servicemen did not last long – three days after [the video of tortures emerged] our special forces captured these bastards. Now they are begging for mercy,” Shamanov said, adding that at least two of the individuals who were captured were “radicals.”

The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet confirmed Shamanov’s claims.