UN flying flag at half mast for dead Iran president known as the 'Butcher of Tehran'

Iranian Presidency Office via AP

Following criticism over the United Nations' decision to hold a moment of silence for the deceased Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, the organization saw it appropriate to lower its flags to half-mast the next day in honour of the leader, who was known as the "Butcher of Tehran."

Iran declared five days of public mourning after the sudden passing of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash near Azerbaijan.



MORE by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/O5prtRWyia pic.twitter.com/iI0rZmRU7g — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 21, 2024

"The [UN] has completely gone off the deep end," wrote Yaki Lopez, a staffer in the Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The @UN has completely gone off the deep end.



Lowering the UN flag to half mast in tribute of Iranian President Raisi, a.k.a The Butcher of Tehran.



Raisi is personally responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians, as well as for attacks on Israel.



What a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/VHq7jScN57 — Yaki Lopez 🎗️🇮🇱 (@YakiLopez) May 21, 2024

“Raisi is personally responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians, as well as for attacks on Israel,” Lopez added. “What a disgrace.”

“As a mark of respect for the passing of His Excellency Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a.k.a. ‘The Butcher of Tehran,’” wrote Yaari Cohen, another staffer for the Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry. The UN also put out a statement saying "All offices and duty stations are encouraged to lower their flags on this occasion."

Canadian politician Goldie Ghamarie, an MPP for the Ontario Progressive Conservatives, called for the United Nations to be defunded.

Today, the UN flag was lowered to Half-Mast at the UN HQ in NYC.



Why? you might find yourself asking?



"as a mark of respect for the passing of His Excellency Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran"



AKA The Butcher of Tehran. pic.twitter.com/cSnUfo9Yh4 — Yaari Cohen (@YaariCohen) May 21, 2024

“The corrupt UN is flying its flag at half-mast because the Butcher of Tehran, Raisi, is dead,” wrote Ghamari, who comes from an Iranian background. “This anti-Iranian racist institution has lost the plot."

Defund the @UN.



The corrupt UN is flying its flag at half-mast because the Butcher of Tehran, Raisi, is dead.



This anti-Iranian racist institution has lost the plot.



Canadian taxpayer dollars are wasted promoting Islamofascist terrorists.



Shame!pic.twitter.com/sJeoG7GhaL — Goldie Ghamari, MPP | گلسا قمری (@gghamari) May 21, 2024

"Canadian taxpayer dollars are wasted promoting Islamofascist terrorists. Shame!" she wrote.

Raisi died in a helicopter crash near the Azerbaijan border, state media reported on Monday.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six other crew members perished in the crash Sunday evening, likely due to poor weather. The charred wreckage of the U.S.-made Bell 212 helicopter was discovered early Monday morning, Reuters reports.