Unemployment rate for immigrants arriving over last five years over double native-born Canadians

The unemployment rate for newcomers who have arrived in Canada within the previous five years increased to almost 13% in July, according to the Globe and Mail.

The nearly 13% unemployment rate for recent immigrants stands in stark contrast to the 6% unemployment rate of native-born workers.

The seven-percentage point unemployment gap between recent immigrants and native-born Canadians is the largest in more than a decade, other than the initial months of COVID-19.

Poilievre tells David Menzies the Trudeau Liberals have "destroyed our entire immigration system" and that temporary foreign workers "should only be available to fill jobs that employers have proven beyond a doubt cannot be filled by Canadians."https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/qngN3GIoX9 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 9, 2024

Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic noted that "the reality now is that the current rate of inflow is not getting readily absorbed, which is doing no favour to the domestic job market (see youth unemployment), and no favour to those coming to Canada.”

Mass immigration has been a hot button issue in recent months as the soaring cost of living, housing shortage, and healthcare inadequacies continue to plague Canadians across the country.

Recent polling from Leger shows that nearly two-thirds of Canadians oppose the Trudeau Liberals' current immigration targets, which stand at 500,000 in both 2025 and 2026.

Although the Liberals enacted a cap on international students earlier this year, critics are saying the measure is too little, too late.

Some critics of the Liberals' immigration policies, including Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, have also taken aim at the federal government's inability to properly vet potential threats through immigration.

Poilievre calls out the Liberals' disastrous mistake of allowing an ISIS terrorist to immigrate to Canada.



"We will also secure our borders to make sure that never again do accused ISIS terrorists get into our country and become citizens of Canada." https://t.co/TXq29qiryW pic.twitter.com/36r11cptTW — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 29, 2024

The increased skepticism comes after a father and son who had previously faced security screenings from immigration officials were allowed into the country and arrested in the Greater Toronto Area for plotting a terrorist attack.

The father, 62-year-old Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, is alleged to have participated in a violent ISIS propaganda video involving a prisoner and a sword in 2015.

The Canada Border Services Agency says it was unaware of the video when it was screening Eldidi. According to the CBC, "Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said there was 'no way' for the CBSA and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to know about the video beforehand."